Honey Singh and wife Shalini Talwar granted divorce by Delhi court

Singer-rapper Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar have been granted divorce by a Delhi court after two-and-a-half-year-long litigation. The divorce was finalised on Tuesday. Talwar had filed a case of domestic violence against the singer earlier.

Principal Judge (Family Court) Paramjeet Singh at Saket Court granted a decree of divorce to them after they arrived at a settlement agreement to end all the disputes between them.



Last year, the former couple arrived at a settlement and alimony of Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) last year.



Shalini Talwar and Honey Singh got married in January 2011. They moved a plea seeking a mutual divorce in September 2022.



In August 2021, Talwar had approached Delhi's Tis Hazari Court and filed a case of domestic violence against the singer. Honey, a few days after the case was filed, wrote a post on social media, calling the allegations "odious", "false" and "malicious". The allegations were however withdrawn after the parties reached a settlement.



During the hearing on Tuesday, in a query raised by the judge, Honey Singh said that there is no further chance to live with his wife.

