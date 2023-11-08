LIVE TV
Honey Singh and wife Shalini Talwar granted divorce by Delhi court

New Delhi Edited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Nov 08, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

Singer-rapper Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar have been granted divorce by a Delhi court after two-and-a-half-year-long litigation. The divorce was finalised on Tuesday. Talwar had filed a case of domestic violence against the singer earlier.
Principal Judge (Family Court) Paramjeet Singh at Saket Court granted a decree of divorce to them after they arrived at a settlement agreement to end all the disputes between them.

Last year, the former couple arrived at a settlement and alimony of Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) last year. 

Shalini Talwar and Honey Singh got married in January 2011. They moved a plea seeking a mutual divorce in September 2022.

In August 2021, Talwar had approached  Delhi's Tis Hazari Court and filed a case of domestic violence against the singer. Honey, a few days after the case was filed, wrote a post on social media, calling the allegations "odious", "false" and "malicious". The allegations were however withdrawn after the parties reached a settlement.

During the hearing on Tuesday, in a query raised by the judge, Honey Singh said that there is no further chance to live with his wife.
 

Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for the most part of her career. While writing on cinema remains her first love, her other interest lies in topics like gender, society and Indian literature. You can follow her on Twitter @shominisen

