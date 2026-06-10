/Toy Story 5 LA premiere: Taylor Swift performs, Lucas the Dog steals hearts

Toy Story 5 is set to be released, and on Tuesday (June 9), a star-studded premiere of the movie was held in Los Angeles. Guess who was the surprise star of the evening; Taylor Swift. Not only did she attend, but she also gave a surprise performance.

In the upcoming Disney-Pixar animated sequel, the pop star has sung the new song, "I Knew It, I Knew You." While Taylor stole the limelight with her presence, another pawsome guest was Lucas the Dog. Looking sharp, the dog walked the red carpet in a stylish outfit wearing a hat, denim jacket, scarf, and a Woody-inspired look.

Toy Story 5 Premiere in Los Angeles

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The superstar, whose name was not on the guest list, made a surprise appearance at the star-studded premiere at the Dolby Theatre. The film is set to hit theatres on June 19.

Looking beautiful as always, Swift walked the red carpet wearing a cute little strapless dress with stone detailing on the shoulders, and the asymmetrical detailing in the bottom made her dress unique. Heavily guarded, Swift walked the red carpet and talked with stars like Tom Hanks, who voices Woody in the movie.

After the premiere, Swift also gave her first performance of her new song. Taking the stage in a yellow gown with flower detailing on the shoulder, she first performed her new song, then brought Randy Newman onstage to sing "You've Got a Friend in Me," and they performed together. In all, she performed for about nine minutes after the movie ended.

Several videos of her have gone viral from last night's event.

In a post shared on her Instagram earlier, the 14-time Grammy-winning singer goes back to her country roots. "I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5-year-old kid watching the first 'Toy Story' movie," Swift wrote on Instagram. “I fell instantly in love with 'Toy Story 5' when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?”

At the event, she also posed with the cast and characters of the show and inside the hall, she chatted with the kids.

More about Toy Story 5

Directed by franchise writer-director Andrew Stanton, Toy Story 5 returns with the same actors Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack as Jessie, Tony Hale as Forky and more. The new additions are Greta Lee, Conan O'Brien, Craig Robinson, Alan Cumming and Bad Bunny.