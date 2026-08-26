/Tim Curry, 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' star, dead at 80

Tim Curry, the English actor best known for his star turn as Dr Frank-N-Furter in the cult classic musical film "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," has died at the age of 80, celebrity website TMZ reported Wednesday.

Curry, who had struggled with his health for more than a decade after a debilitating stroke, died at his home in Los Angeles, TMZ said, citing unnamed sources.

The actor, who launched his career in London's West End theater district, first played the gender-bending mad scientist in "Rocky Horror" before reprising the role in the 1975 film, which is still a staple of midnight cinema showings more than 50 years later.

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