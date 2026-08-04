/Spider-Man: No Way Home star Mary Rivera dies at 82 after suffering stroke

Veteran actress Mary Egida Rivera, known for her appearance in the Spider-Man franchise as Jacob Batalon’s Ned’s grandmother, has died at the age of 82. News of her death has left fans and the entertainment industry in mourning. Sharing the screen with Jacob Batalon, Zendaya, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in No Way Home, Rivera garnered global recognition and earned immense love and respect for her performance.

Spider-Man star Mary Rivera dies at 82

Veteran actress Mary Egida Rivera, known for her appearance in the Spider-Man franchise, died at the age of 82. According to her obituary, Rivera died on April 15 in Honolulu, Hawaii. TMZ shared the news on August 3 (Monday) after a family member reported that the actress suffered a stroke and passed away. The family member also said that Rivera was “extremely proud” of her role in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

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The scene that drew laughter from the audience in the movie shows Rivera with Andrew Garfield's character Peter Parker, Ned, and Zendaya’s MJ. Before her brief appearance, Ned and MJ are in a tense standoff with Peter, who has just emerged from the multiverse to help save Tom Holland. Rivera then enters the room, breaking the suspense, and, via Ned’s translation, asks Garfield to climb across the ceiling and clean a cobweb from a hard-to-reach corner.

Reacting to the loss, fans shared their condolences on social media. One user wrote, "Mary Rivera quietly stole every scene she was in and made you feel like you actually knew that random neighbour. 82 still feels too soon for someone who brought that much warmth to the screen."

Another user expressed sorrow over her untimely death. The comment read, "Bro, not when I just finished watching the new Spider-Man movie too." Another user wrote, "R.I.P. and condolences to her family ❤️. Her presence made the movie much more enjoyable. She really stood out."

About Mary Rivera