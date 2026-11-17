Ray Tintori, a filmmaker and podcast host, has died. He was 43. Tintori, who worked on multiple projects including Beasts of the Southern Wild, breathed his last in New York City. He was also reportedly in a relationship with Saturday Night Live alum Heidi Gardner.

TMZ was the first to report the news. The publication stated that the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that Tintori’s death is under investigation. However, nothing about the cause and manner of death has been revealed yet.

Gardner and Ray had been dating for some time. Reports suggest she is grieving the loss and is surrounded by family and friends during this difficult time. However, how long they have been dating is not known. In July 2025, Ray shared a post, calling the SNL star, “Prettier and more graceful than the moon and by far the coolest person I've ever met.”

In the birthday post, he wrote,''My favorite song in the world is you singing softly in my ear. My favorite color is the gold at the center of your eyes. I remember the first time we saw each other and how you laughed with your whole body the second our eyes met, and I immediately fell so fast.” He had shared several loved-up photos of each other.

Neither Gardner nor her representatives have shared a statement on Ray's death.

Tintori, son of Michael Clayton script supervisor Mary Cybulski and Eight Men Out editor John Tintori, is known for his work in independent cinema. A student at Wesleyan University, his 2005 short Jettison Your Loved Ones premiered at the Slamdance Film Festival. In the film world, he has been associated with the art departments of Michel Gondry’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Jane Campion’s In the Cut.