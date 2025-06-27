/Rick Hurst, veteran actor and Dukes of Hazzard fan favourite, dies at 79

Rick Hurst, who portrayed the good-hearted Deputy Cletus Hogg on the long-running The Dukes of Hazzard series, died on Thursday. He was 79. The official Instagram account of the show shared a touching tribute to the late actor: “To fans, he was more than a character — he was family. His gentle smile, impeccable comedic timing and kind-hearted spirit made every scene brighter. Offscreen, Rick was known for his generosity, humility and love for connecting with fans at events across the country. Whether it was a reunion special or a meet-and-greet at Cooter’s, he never stopped sharing his joy with the people who adored him.”

A heartfelt farewell from the Dukes of Hazzard family

Rick’s passing is a profound loss, but his memory will forever ride shotgun in the hearts of those who grew up watching him, laughing with him, and loving him. “Rest easy, Rick. You made the world a little lighter,” the statement concluded.

Rick Hurst’s storied career

Hurst began his career in 1971 with an appearance on The Doris Day Show and followed it up with guest roles on Sanford and Son and The Partridge Family. He joined the cast of The Dukes of Hazzard in 1979. Over the years, Hurst also guest-starred on many TV programs, including The Bob Newhart Show, Gunsmoke, Kojak, Happy Days, Little House on the Prairie, MASH*, Baretta, Highway to Heaven, Evening Shade and The Wonder Years.

Film credits and legacy

His movie roles include W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings (1975), Tunnel Vision (1976), The Cat From Outer Space (1978), Earth Girls Are Easy (1988), The Karate Kid Part III (1989), In the Line of Fire (1993), and Steel Magnolias (1989).