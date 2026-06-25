/Richard Gadd’s Half Man is set to release in India on Lionsgate Play!

Some bonds are not made by blood, but by loss, loyalty, and the secrets people carry for a lifetime. Following the global phenomenon of Baby Reindeer, Emmy award-winning creator Richard Gadd returns with Half Man, an explosive drama that has become the most talked about series - earning acclaim for its raw emotional intensity and unflinching exploration of male friendship, trauma and violence.
Making its India debut exclusively with Lionsgate Play, the six-episode series brings together Richard Gadd and Jamie Bell in a searing, deeply layered story about two men tied together by brotherhood and a past that refuses to stay buried.
Opposite Gadd is BAFTA winner Jamie Bell who delivers a compelling performance as Niall Kennedy, a man whose wedding becomes the point of rupture for a relationship decades in the making. As one night unravels into a journey across thirty years, Half Man moves through the bruised architecture of male friendship - the love that goes unsaid, the rage that stays buried, and the scars that shape a lifetime.
Talking about how the idea behind the series came to light, ahead of its India debut on Lionsgate Play, Richard Gadd said, “With my past projects I've touched on masculinity in the context of my own struggles with being a man. All of my stories explore human feelings, but this time, I wanted to come up with an idea that explores what it means to be a man in this ever-changing world through these two characters. To me, it feels like the debate about men has reached quite a high pitch and, at the same time, become somewhat simplified. “Toxic masculinity” is a phrase we hear a lot, and while it can risk feeling overused, it’s also being discussed so widely for a reason. What’s interesting is that, despite that visibility, there are still aspects of it that haven’t yet been fully explored in the mainstream. I think that much of how society has been structured can lead to men having an inability to express themselves and express love and vulnerability, so it felt interesting to posit that conversation through Niall and Ruben.”
With Stuart Campbell and Mitchell Robertson bringing quiet force to their younger selves, the series captures the tenderness, volatility, and emotional inheritance of two men who grew up in each other’s shadow. Richard Gadd’s physical and ripped transformation as Ruben brings another layer to the performance, giving a commanding presence that makes his silence as unsettling as his rage. Together, the cast shapes Half Man into a piercing portrait of masculinity, violence, and the fragile bonds that can define a life - until they break.
Half Man premieres July 3, exclusively on Lionsgate Play