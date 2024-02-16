Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet and others shimmer on sand at the London premiere of Dune: Part Two

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two is finally here! The cast descended on London's Leicester Square on Thursday night for the film's premiere. Instead of a conventional red carpet, the area looked like the remnants of a sandstorm, in tune with the film's backdrop. The lead pair Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya shined at the event as they were joined by cast members of the film oncluding new members Austin Butler and Florence Pugh.

Fans had been eagerly waiting for the second part of Dune to release. Dune 2 was earlier scheduled to be released in November 2023 and was pushed to February 2023 due to the industry-wide actors strike.



Chalamet — fresh from the success of Wonka — led the star-studded cast back to Arrakis.



In Dune 2, Chalamet's Paul Atreides will unite with Fremen and seek revenge against the enemies who slaughtered his family . He is possibly to the challenge of saving the universe.





Villeneuve believes there’s no actor better suited to take him on the role. “Timothée has the charisma, the aristocratic features, the intelligence in the eyes, the maturity to portray (him). I see nobody else that could have done it,” the director told The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere.



The stars shimmer on sand



Zendaya turned heads as she arrived dressed in head-to-toe robot armour. The actress's red carpet look got a thumbs up from the fashion police on social media as fans went gaga over her unique look.



Chalamet kept it casual with a black shirt and silver foil pants.



