Zac Efron, Russell Crowe to star in 'Green Book' follow-up, 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever'

Zac Efron and Russell Crowe have now joined ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’, Peter Farrelly’s Green Book follow-up that has been taken by Apple.

The Skydance project is based on the book by Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue, ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War’. The movie tells the true story of Donohue, who left New York in 1967 for Vietnam to track down and share a few beers with his childhood friends serving in the Army.

Earlier, the project had stars like Viggo Mortensen and Dylan O'Brien attached with it.

Brian Currie, who co-wrote ‘Green Book’, and Pete Jones (Hall Pass) will write with Peter Farrelly’s for the follow up.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Andrew Muscato will serve as producers.