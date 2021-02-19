You can now watch 'Trial of Chicago 7' for free on Netflix on this special occasion

If you have been thinking of watching the much-in-news film ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ but don’t have a subscription to the Netflix film, we have great news for you.

Commemorating 51 years after the announcement of the verdict in that much publicised case, the whole world will get to watch the film as Netflix has announced that the film will be made available globally for free.

It will be available to stream on Netflix’s YouTube channel for a period of 48 hours.

In a statement, Trial's writer/director Aaron Sorkin said, "When we began shooting last winter, we knew the story we were telling was not only an important chapter of American history, but was plenty relevant to current events. We certainly didn’t need it to get more relevant, but it did."

Sorkin, referring to "the patriots who inspired a generation — actually, generations — to take to the streets and uphold the foundations of our US Constitution, along with the courageous voices that continue to do so today," added, "It's our honor to share their story with the world."