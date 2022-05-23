Woody Harrelson reuniting with filmmaker Ruben Ostlund for 'The Entertainment System is Down'

Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson is all set to reteam with director Ruben Ostlund for his next movie 'The Entertainment System is Down'. According to Variety, the Oscar-nominee broke the news during the press conference for Ostlund`s `Triangle of Sadness` at Cannes on Sunday, the morning after the movie world premiered in the competition.

'The Entertainment System is Down' will be a comedy with a sociological edge. The feature project is set onboard a long-haul flight and inspired by Aldous Huxley's dystopian novel 'Brave New World', the outlet reported.

Also Read: Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible 7' full trailer leaked online, Internet goes berserk!

"In a world controlled by advanced entertainment systems, you have people stuck on a long flight with no screens to look at. I`m curious to see if people will start talking to each other or what will happen," Ostlund previously told Variety in reference to the project.

He further stated that the movie will be like an experimental lab looking at human behaviour from different so-called "air rages" among passengers which he said are "more frequent when economy passengers board through the business class."