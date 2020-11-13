Wonder Woman 1984: Warner Bros. to stick with Christmas theatrical release or OTT?

It could be anything for those looking forward to the release of Hollywood big-ticket film ‘Wonder Woman 1984’. Starring Gal Gadot in and as Wonder Woman, the Warner Bros. film is slated for a theatrical release this Christmas but looks like there could be an issue with that.

Recent reports suggest that the makers might push the theatrical release of the film owing to the pandemic that has taken a spike in active cases across the world for the second time. This could mean that the cinema halls could shut down again, leaving the makers in a tricky spot.

It is also being reported that Warner Bros, could release the first for its online streaming on partner channel HBO Max while the theatrical release could be pushed for coming summer of 2021.

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ was earlier supposed to release in March. It then got delayed to June, August, October and now finally rests on December 25, 2020.