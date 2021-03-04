'Without Remorse' trailer: Michael B Jordan plays Tom Clancy's vengeful hero 

Michael B Jordan plays an elite, Navy seal who is out to seek revenge for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy's 'Without Remorse'. The film is based on the origin story of action hero John Clark- one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe.



When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the US and Russia in an all-out war.

Torn between personal honour and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.



'Without Remorse' has been helmed by Stefano Sollima and adapted by Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples. Apart from Jordan, the film also features Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lauren London, Brett Gelman, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Colman Domingo, Todd Lassance, Cam Gigandet, Luke Mitchell and Guy Pearce.



The film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on April 30th.

