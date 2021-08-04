Will Smith's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reboot to get new showrunners

‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ reboot is getting a change of showrunners as Chris Collins stepped down for the reboot of the 1990s Will Smith sitcom.

Now, T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson will take over as co-showrunners.

Planned as an hour long series, the reboot is based on Morgan Cooper’s popular fan film. It will have two seasons.

Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will Smith’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.

The series is executive produced by Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina and Andy & Susan Borowitz.