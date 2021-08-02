Will Smith starrer 'Emancipation' filming brought to halt due to COVID positive cases on set

Will Smith’s upcoming film ‘Emancipation’ has suspended filming after a few from the crew tested COVID positive.

Reported in Deadline, Apple Studios’ thriller film tested hundreds of crew working on the movie in Louisiana.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua from William N. Collage script, Will Smith’s Emancipation is the latest to pause filming due to positive COVID cases. This new COVID wave is fueled by the highly contagious Delta strain.

‘Emancipation’, originally slated to film in Georgia, moved production to Louisiana, where the actual events in the movie took place.



Will Smith will be seen playing a character named Peter, a slave who fled a plantation in Louisiana after he was whipped within an inch of his life. He had to outwit cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on a torturous journey north. There, he joined the Union Army.

The thriller is based on Peter’s true story and was inspired by the haunting photo of his bare back, scarred from the brutal whipping.