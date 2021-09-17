Wendy Williams tests positive for COVID-19

TV chat show Wendy Williams has tested COVID-19 positive. Her eponymous daytime talk show has thus been postponed as she recovers from it.

The announcement was made by the show’s Instagram account: "While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production fully abides by SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th. In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled."

In a statement posted last week on the show's account, it had been announced that Williams was canceling "her promotional activities" as she was "dealing with some ongoing health issues" and "undergoing further evaluations."