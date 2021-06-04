'Weeds' star Mary-Louise Parker joins Natalie Portman in 'The Days of Abandonment'

Hollywood actor Mary-Louise Parker, best known for her role in TV series 'Weeds' has been roped in to play the lead opposite Natalie Portman in HBO Films` `The Days of Abandonment`. The film is based on Elena Ferrante`s best-selling novel.



The film is currently in pre-production and has been written by Maggie Betts. Betts will also be helming the project which will have Portman playing the character of Tess.



When Tess, a woman who abandoned her own dreams for stable home life, is in turn abandoned by her husband, her world is thrown off its axis. Adapted from Ferrante`s tour-de-force novel of the same name, `The Days of Abandonment` is a visceral, no-holds-barred journey into the mind of a woman in crisis that confronts the norms of motherhood and female identity as Tess traverses the darkest reaches of her own psyche.



Parker will play Mysterious Woman, a mesmerizing but elusive woman Tess starts encountering everywhere she goes, causing Tess to question her sanity.



Betts will executively produce the movie with Portman and Sophie Mas via MountainA, along with Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler for Maven Screen Media, Len Amato for Crash & Salvage, Ferrante, Domenico Procacci for Fandango and Maria Zuckerman.



Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony-winning actor Parker is best known for her portrayal of Nancy Botwin on the critically praised Showtime series `Weeds`.



The role earned her three Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe win for best actress. She most recently was seen in Adam Rapp`s `The Sound Inside on Broadway`, for which she scored a Tony Award nomination for Lead Actress in a Play.



Parker will be next seen on the Broadway stage in spring 2022 in the revival of `How I Learned To Drive`. On television, she`ll next be seen starring alongside Nick Offerman in Netflix limited series `Colin in Black and White`.