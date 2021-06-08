Watch 'The Last Mercenary' trailer: Jean-Claude Van Damme takes to fighting for Netflix

Netflix has released the first official trailer for ‘The Last Mercenary’ starring Jean-Claude Van Damme in his first on-screen leading role since 2019's ‘We Die Young’.

Jean-Claude Van Damme, an actor, fight choreographer, and martial artist will be doing his first Netflix project with ‘The Last Mercenary’.

Written and directed by David Charhon, ‘The Last Mercenary’ stars Van Damme as Richard Brumere, as well as Alban Ivanov, Samir Decazza, Archibald Al Mahmoud, Assa Sylla, Djimo, Patrick Timsit, Éric Judor, Nassim Lyes, Miou-Miou, and Valérie Kaprisky.

‘The Last Mercenary’ premieres July 30 on Netflix. Watch the trailer here: