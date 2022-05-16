Val Kilmer shares a 'special throwback' photo of the original 'Top Gun' cast

Weeks ahead of the release of the highly anticipated film 'Top Gun: Maverick', veteran actor Val Kilmer took to Twitter to share a "special throwback" picture featuring members of the original 'Top Gun' cast.



"Here's a very special throwback from the OG Top Gun. Pictured here are the actual Navy Airforce Top Gun Advisors!" the 62-year-old captioned the image.



The photo also features actors Tom Cruise, Anthony Edwards and other members of the Navy Air Force.

here's a very special throwback from the OG Top Gun. Pictured here are the actual Navy Airforce Top Gun Advisors! pic.twitter.com/5G7IaFPoXd — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) May 14, 2022 ×

Tom Cruise will return to the franchise as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, along with Val Kilmer returning as Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky.

'Top Gun: Maverick' director reveals Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis were never considered for the sequel



Kilmer and Cruise’s co-stars, Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis were reportedly not asked to return in the sequel film.



'Top Gun Maverick' director Joseph Kosinski had earlier shared in an interview that the makers never had planned to bring back the female characters played by Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis in the 2022 sequel.



During an interview with Insider, Kosinski said, "Those weren't stories that we were throwing around."

'Top Gun: Maverick' will be releasing worldwide on May 27.