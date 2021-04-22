Trans MMA fighter Fallon Fox to get own biopic

A feature biopic on MMA fighter Fallon Fox is in the works. Mark Gordon Pictures is set to produce the biopic, that will be the first openly transgender mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter.

The writing team of T Cooper and Allison Glock-Cooper are giving shape to the fighter’s life story.

The MMA fighter will serve as a consultant on the film, while Mark Gordon and Bonnie-Chance Roberts will produce for Mark Gordon Pictures, alongside John Papsidera.

"Fallon Fox is a remarkable woman and athlete who has withstood and achieved so much in her life and who’s story is far too little known. She is a universal, living icon of strength and persistence. It is a true honor to work with her, and the indomitable writing team of T and Allison Cooper, to bring her experiences more to light and to share her with the world," Bonnie-Chance Roberts said in a statement.

"I’ve had a great time so far working with the producers and writers bringing this story to life, and I hope this film sheds some light on the topic of trans athletes in sports. This story needs to be told now more than ever," Fallon Fox said in her statement.