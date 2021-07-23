Toronto Film Fest to pay tribute to Denis Villeneuve, Alanis Obomsawin

The Toronto Film Festival is set to honor filmmakers Denis Villeneuve and Alanis Obomsawin.

Denis Villeneuve will receive the TIFF Ebert Director Award at the third annual TIFF Tribute Awards, while veteran doc maker Obomsawin will be honored with the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media.

Denis’s most recent work includes, ‘Dune’, reboot of the sci-fi classic and stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Josh Brolin. It will have its world premiere out-of-competition at the Venice Film Festival, before shifting to Toronto and Montreal for special event screenings at Imax theaters in both cities.

Toronto will also show a retrospective of films by Obomsawin entitled Celebrating Alanis.

The Toronto Film Festival will be a mix of digital and in-person event running from September 9 to 18.