Tobey Maguire & Willem Dafoe have broken this Guinness World Record!

Actors Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe have set a new Guinness World record!



The Maguire and Dafoe, who recently reprised their roles as Spider-Man and Green Goblin respectively in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', has made the Guinness World record for having the longest career as a live-action Marvel character.

Both actors debuted as their characters in Marvel with 2002’s film, 'Spider-Man' and reprised their roles after 19 years 225 days. Hence breaking the record for the longest career as a live-action Marvel character.

They beat the record of 16 years 232 days, which was set by Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) and Patrick Stewart (Professor X), who made their first appearance in X-Men (2000) and a most recent appearance in Logan (2017).



The newest film has Holland reprising his role as Spider-Man and Zendaya as Mary Jane, Jacob Batalon is back as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei is Aunt May, Jon Favreau returns as Happy Hogan and Benedict Wong is Wong from ‘Doctor Strange.’



Jon Watts directorial have a multiverse plot with Holland getting together with villains of previous Spider-Man cinematic franchises. Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, Thomas Haden Church, and Rhys Ifans returned in the roles of Doctor Otto Octavious, Electro, Sandman, and Lizard, respectively.

Meanwhile, Sony/Marvel’s 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is unbeatable! Tom Holland starrer movie has easily topped the New Year's box office charts. The movie, which has been raking in big numbers ever since its release worldwide, remained at the number one spot by earning $15.4 million, taking the total domestic haul to a mighty $572.6 million.



No Way Home is officially Sony’s top-grossing movie ever with $1.16 billion worldwide, beating 2019’s Spider-Man: Far from Home's $1.13 billion final global total.