This is how Jennifer Aniston felt like returning to 'Friends' set after so many years

'Friends Reunion' was an emotional yet nostalgic ride for all its millions of fans but was a whole different feeling for the original cast of six walkings back to the set 17 years after the show ended.



For the special episode, the six cast members - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer returned to their old soundstage, Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. California, and relived the moment by sharing all the lough, tears and fears they have shared together on the set for 10 years.



Jennifer Aniston, who played the iconic character of Rachel on the show, made an appearance on Gayle King’s SiriusXM show 'Gayle King in the House'

During the show, she opened up about the emotions she felt during the reunion. In the two hour special, we all have seen how Aniston walked in the set and her first few words were, 'Where's the tissue box?'



Sharing her nostalgic and emotional experience, she said, ''It was a sucker punch in the heart in a way," the actress shared. "It was for all of us, I think. Even Courteney we got tears out of."

''We were very naive in what we were expecting. It was exciting. 'This is going to be so fun to walk onto the set and they’re bringing all of the sets out from storage and putting it all back together.'Every, I mean, down to the shelves and the little chotchkies details …. We romanticized it, but you also have to remember we haven’t been there. And that time was a very specific time when we were saying goodbye to something that we didn’t want to, we cared deeply about, but we knew it was the time to say goodbye''.



''Our lives were ahead of us. We had our future ahead of us. And it almost felt like time had stopped and we time travel. And there’s good in that, and then there’s heartbreak in that.'' She added.

On what the iconic sitcom actually means to her, the actress admitted, ''It's really hard to put that into a sentence, except it filled my heart.''



"The amount of love that people have for these six characters is something that you can't really explain the meaning of it," she added. "Being reminded of the amount of happiness this show brought to people, that's a special thing to be a part of." Aniston said.