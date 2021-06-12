The Witcher: Netflix drops intriguing first look teaser of season 2

After 'The Witcher' season 1 wrapped up its production, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch what happens next in Geralt of Rivia's (Henry Cavill) life. Now, Netflix has teased fans with what to expect from season 2 of the hit show.



Though Netflix did not reveal the upcoming season release date yet, on Friday, the makers dropped a cryptic yet intriguing teaser, offering a brief look at what to expect from season two of the fantasy series.



Netflix Geeked shared the short clip of 12 seconds giving fans a quick glimpse of Ciri, played by Feya Allan. ''Lost in the woods no more. Meet Ciri in #TheWitcher Season 2. #GeekedWeek,'' the caption reads.



Take a look:

‘The Witcher’ season 2 will pick up from the first season’s ending where Geralt was convinced that Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) died at the Battle of Sodden. He brings Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.



‘The Witcher' cast also includes Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Yasen Atour (Young Wallender), Agnes Born, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders), Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl), Mecia Simson and Basil Eidenbenz.



Henry is reprising his role as Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.