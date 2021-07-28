'The Suicide Squad' to release in select cities in India on this date

As cinema halls in select cities in India open up to 50 percent occupancy, filmmakers are gearing up to release blockbusters on the big screen. First up is Warner Bros Pictures, 'The Suicide Squad' which is set to hit Indian screens on August 5.



Directed by James Gunn, the DC superhero action adventure stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, with Sylvester Stallone and Viola Davis among others.



Action fantasy feature 'Mortal Kombat', another Warner Bros Pictures title that was released on April 23 in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, will now open in select cities on this Friday, July 30.



Warner Bros' horror mystery 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Devil Do It', starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, is also slated to be released in select cities on August 13.



After a decline in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country, states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have permitted the resumption of operations in cinema halls. Theatres in Delhi opened on Monday at 50 per cent occupancy.

