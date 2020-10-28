'The Midnight Sky' trailer: George Clooney turns director for this apocalyptic sci-fi drama

Hollywood star George Clooney dons the director's hat for Netflix film 'The Midnight Sky'. The trailer of the film was released on Tuesday and the si-fi astars Felicity Jones and Caoilinn Springall along with George Clooney.



The film is an apocalyptic sci-fi drama which offers insight into a possible future where unspecified destruction renders the earth uninhabitable.



Clooney is seen playing a character called Augustine Lofthouse, who is searching for a way to warn other survivors against returning to Earth after a global catastrophe.





The film is based on Lily Brooks-Dalton`s novel `Good Morning, Midnight' and was shot ahead of the COVID-19 shutdown and before the onslaught of fires seen in 2020, but the calamities Earth faces in the film feel eerily similar.



Lofthouse is a scientist living in Antarctica who believes himself to be the last man alive on Earth until he finds a child named Iris played by Caoilinn Springall.



He finds himself obliged to care for the girl as he also takes it upon himself to contact the space crew and inform them of humanity`s demise.

`The Midnight Sky` releases on Netflix on December 23.

