'The Lost City' trailer: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are in search of ancient treasures

Sandra Bullock is back in yet another romantic comedy. Bullock stars along with Channing Tatum in 'The Los City' an adventure romantic comedy that has the two embark on a journey to find hidden treasures in an ancient, lost city.



Bullock, who has featured in romantic comedies like 'Miss Congeniality' and 'The Proposal', plays author Loretta Sage in 'The Lost City'. She has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.



Watch the trailer here:





Apart from Tatum, the film also features Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt in an interesting cameo.



'The Lost City' has been directed by Adam Nee and Aaron Nee and written by Seth Gordon. The film is set to release in theatres on March 25, 2022.