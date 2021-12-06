The glow! Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence stuns at 'Don't Look Up' New York premiere

Jennifer Lawrence looked drop-dead gorgeous as she made her red carpet debut with a baby bump in a stunning gold gown at the New York premiere of 'Don't Look Up'. Lawrence posed alongside Leonardo DiCaprio at the Sunday event. The two play the lead in the Netflix satirical comedy.



Going by the viral pictures all over social media, Lawrence showcased her pregnancy glow as she dazzled in a glittering floor-length fringed gold gown at the gala event.



Her co-star, DiCaprio looked dapper as always in a black suit. The two actors attended the event solo -without their respective partners.





Lawrence is currently expecting her first baby with her husband-- art gallerist Cooke Maroney whom she married in October 2019.



'Don't Look Up', also stars Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley with Cate Blanchett.





The film is written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay.The movie will arrive in select theatres on December 10 before it streams on Netflix starting December 24.

