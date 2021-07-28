'The Drew Barrymore Show' to return with fully vaccinated live audience

Joining a growing list of shows that are planning to resume with live audiences, ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ makers have announced a return of season 2 with fully vaccinated live studio audience.

The show will start production with a full-capacity audience at CBS Broadcast Center in New York on August 26.

Previously, late-night hosts including Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, have recently brought back audiences.

Drew Barrymore’s show launched during the pandemic in September 2020 with a virtual crowd. The first season featured guests including Drew Barrymore’s co-stars such as Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, Jessica Alba and Adam Sandler as well as Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman and David Letterman, who Barrymore famously flashed on The Late Show.