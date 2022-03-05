'The Boys' actor Antony Starr arrested in Spain for assault

Antony Starr, best known for playing 'Homelander' on the Amazon Prime Video series 'The Boys', was arrested in Alicante, Spain earlier this week.



Starr has reportedly been handed a 12-month suspended prison sentence after admitting a drunken assault on a chef in a Costa Blanca pub.



As per the reports, the 46-year-old actor was reportedly in the area shooting a film with Guy Ritchie, he allegedly punched a 21-year-old Venezuelan man in the face twice during an altercation.



In a statement via The Daily Mail, a spokesperson for Spain’s National Police said: “I can confirm a 46-year-old man was arrested following an incident at a pub in Alicante around 2.30am on March 2.”



The chef was taken to hospital and reportedly received four stitches above his eye.



Variety reports that “any conviction of under two years in Spain is automatically suspended if the guilty partner has no criminal record, as is Starr’s case.” Antony has to pay a $5,464.97 fine within 72 hours.