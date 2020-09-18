'The Batman' production resumes after hiatus over Robert Pattinson's positive COVID test

Filmmaker Matt Reeves' directorial 'The Batman' is all set to resume production. The fiming had to be put on hold a few weeks back after its lead actor Robert Pattinson tested p[ositive for coronavirus.



Interestingly, both the studio and the representatives of Pattinson have never confirmed the identity of the person with the positive test on the set. The news of Pattinson testing positive was revealed in a report by Vanity Fair.



The filming of `The Batman` was halted on September 3 and the rest of the cast and crew was also advised to get quarantined. "Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on `The Batman` in the UK," Variety Quoted a spokesperson for Warner Bros. Pictures pictures as saying.



It is not yet clear if Pattinson has recovered from the virus or not.



The superhero flick also stars actors like Paul Dano, Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, and Peter Sarsgaard. The Matt Reeves directorial is said to be a grittier take on the `Dark Knight` mythos. Soon after the production halt, the release of the film was also pushed from June 2021 to October 1, 2021. The makers had earlier shared a teaser of the film that had generated a lot of buzz on the internet.