Sylvester Stallone will not be seen in 'Creed III' confirms actor

Rumours were true! Sylvester Stallone is not a part of ‘Creed III’.

Taking to his Instagram, the Hollywood star confirmed the same without offering any answers as to why he won’t be seen in the MGM boxing project.

In earlier circumstances, Sylvester Stallone had been seen reprising his role of Rocky Balboa, as a mentor to Michael B. Jordan's character, Adonis ‘Donnie’ Creed.

Sylverster Stallone's performance in 2015's Creed had even earned him an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor. Then came ‘Creed II’ which was released in November 2018.

Meanwhile, the upcoming venture, ‘Creed III’ is helmed by Jordan. It will be his directorial debut and the feature will hit theatres on November 23, 2022.