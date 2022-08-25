Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin heading for divorce after 25 years of marriage

Hollywood superstar Sylvester Stallone is heading for a divorce. His wife Jennifer Flavin has reportedly filed for divorce from the veteran actor. The couple has been married for 25 years.



In a statement to Fox News Digital, Stallone said, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."



Flavin, a former model, reportedly filed paperwork on August 19 in Palm Beach County, Florida in a bid to officially end her marriage with the 'Rambo' actor.



Four days later, Stallone covered a large tattoo of Flavin on his right bicep with an image of Butkus, his bullmastiff that appeared with him in the movie 'Rocky.'



The change in tattoos was brought to everyone's notice by the tattoo artist Zach Perez who posted a pic of his work on the actor on his Instagram feed.



"Greatest day in my tattoo career!!" he wrote. "Thank you for trusting me with your tattoo today @officialslystallone." The post, however, was deleted later.



Fans though had raised concerns about Stallone and Falvin's relationship owing to the post. Which prompted a spokesperson of the actor to issue a statement that all was well between the couple.



"Mr Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife, Jennifer. However, the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable," the rep told Daily Mail. "As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from ‘Rocky,’ Butkus."



Meanwhile, on August 10, Flavin sparked break up rumours when she posted a picture on Instagram of herself with their daughters. "These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever," she captioned the image.