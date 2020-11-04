Stephen King anthology series ‘Castle Rock’ cancelled after two seasons

Streaming platform Hulu has cancelled the psychological horror series 'Castle Rock' after its second season.

The show is an anthology series based upon the works of prolific horror writer Stephen King and set in the titular town that appears in many of his stories. It also features a number of characters from several of his novels, including 'Needful Things’ Alan Pangborn and Misery’s Annie Wilkes, while referencing infamous locations such as The Shining’s Overlook Hotel and Shawshank State Penitentiary.

King executive produced the series alongside JJ. Abrams and his Bad Robot banner. It was from Warner Bros. TV and Dustin Thomason and Sam Shaw served as showrunner. It ended its two-season last December.

No reason for its cancellation has been issued by the makers or Hulu. However, not all is lost for Stephen King fans as many shows based on his works are underway, including an adaptation of The Stand for CBS All Access, Lisey’s Story for Apple TV+ and The Eyes Of The Dragon for Hulu.