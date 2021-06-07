Sophie Turner shows off her newly dyed red hair on Instagram

Sophie Turner started the pride month with a lot of confusion about her sexuality. Now, Turner is again giving fans a new surprise.



Turner ditched her blonde look recently and debuted her new red-dyed hair again! The 25-year-old mother took to her Instagram to show her freshly dyed red hair.



In the shared image on her Instagram stories, the 'Game of Thrones' actor posed in front of a bathroom mirror with her face hidden by her phone. The new colour comes just a few days after changing her hairstyle. She's got new bangs.





Turner debuted red hair for the first time since filming her breakthrough series 'Game of Thrones' and the X-Men movie 'Dark Phoenix' back in 2019. A few days back, to celebrate the beginning of Pride Month, the actor, who is married to songwriter and crooner Joe Jonas and is a mother of a daughter, Willa, shared a cryptic message and left her fans thinking about her sexuality.



Speculation about her being bisexual sparked after she shared Instagram stories to kick off Pride Month. Turner shared a bunch of stickers on her Instagram stories and wrote “It’s mothaf–kin #pride month babaaaayyyyyy,”

What created the buzz was the stickers that read, ''Bi Pride,” “Gay Pride,” “Move, I’m gay,” ' and “Time isn’t straight and neither am I.” So far the actress has not issued any formal statement about her sexuality.