Sophie Turner confirms new relationship with a British aristrocrat amid divorce proceedings with Joe Jonas

Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner is moving on. Amid divorce proceedings with estranged husband singer Joe Jonas, Turner has reportedly found love. According to a report in the Daily Mail, the actress has confirmed her relationship with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. The couple's recent public appearances have stirred excitement. Earlier this year, Sophie and Joe filed for divorce. On Thursday Sophie was clicked by the paps while she shared passionate kisses with Peregrine, affectionately known as Perry.

Perry, the 29-year-old media empire heir with a family net worth exceeding £224 million, has recently undergone a breakup of his own with Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark.



Amidst their individual heartbreaks, Sophie and Peregrine have discovered solace in each other's company, states the report.



The couple were seen indulging in PDA during their walk on Thursday. Sophie was seen dressed in a cosy grey hoodie and a black coat adorned with a green beanie hat. Her man was seen in a fur-trimmed hooded coat, woolly scarf, and hat.



Sophie had filed legal case against Joe Jonas earlier this year for withholding the passport of their two daughters and preventing them from flying to the UK, the actress' home country. The pair has since reached a temporary custody agreement for their two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

