Sir Ian McKellen administered Covid vaccine, says he is 'very lucky' 

Even Gandalf needs vaccine for coronavirus! Veteran actor Sir Ian McKellen was administered a shot of coronavirus shot at London’s Queen Mary’s University Hospital on Wednesday.



The 81 year old actor stated he was 'over the moon' to have received the vaccine shot.



The actor who played Gandalf in the popular 'Lord Of The Rings' series called it a 'very special day' and the actor admitted that he felt "euphoric" after receiving the vaccine.

“Anyone who has lived as long as I have is alive because they have had previous vaccinations, the take-up amongst the older generation will be 100 per cent — it ought to be — because you’re having it not just for yourself but for people who you are close to — you’re doing your bit for society,” McKellen said in a statement.

I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. https://t.co/gBLRR0OeJc — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) December 17, 2020 ×

The actor has also played prominent role in the 'X-Men' series.



Saying he feels “very lucky” to have had the vaccine, he also did his bit to encourage others to get it.



"I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone," he added. In UK, the healthcare workers, the elderly and people living in care homes are among the first to be administered the vaccine.



Those receiving the Pfizer vaccine will be given a booster jab 21 days after the first dose.