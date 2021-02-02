'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi roped for Sony's 'Harold and the Purple Crayon'

‘Shazam!’ actor Zachary Levi has now been roped for Sony Pictures’ live-action adaptation of children’s classic, ‘Harold and the Purple Crayon’.

The project is penned by David Guion and Michael Handelman. It will be produced by John Davis, the veteran producer who last worked on ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ and has Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ next.

The children’s book was originally published in 1955 and was written by Crockett Johnson. It told the story of a four-year-old who, with the power of his crayon, created worlds around him. The book was a hit back then.

Meanwhile, Zachary Levi is due to reprise the character for the sequel of ‘Shazam!’. He will be seen starring in the Richard Linklater’s ‘Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Adventure’, as well Jon Gunn’s ‘Unbreakable Boy’. He is next prepping to shoot ‘American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story’ in which he will portray NFL football legend Kurt Warner in Lionsgate’s inspirational sports drama.