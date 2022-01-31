'Shang Chi' star Simu Liu slams 'Ant Man's' Evangeline Lilly for her anti-vaccine post

Hours after Evangeline Lilly shared photos from an anti-vaccine mandate protest rally that took place in Washington DC, 'Shang Chi' actor Simu Liu slammed the actress and requested media "to stop spotlighting opinuions that are "not rooted in facts or science.”

Evangeline, who plays the role of Hope van Dyne in the Marvel film 'Ant-Man', posted pictures of protesters with different sign boards against vaccine mandates.



In the photos, the protestors could be seen holding signboards that read, 'Vaxxed Democrat for Medical freedom,' 'Defeat the mandates,' and 'Feds for medical freedom.'



She also posted a quote of Naval Ravikant which reads, “All tyranny begins with the desire to coerce others for the greater good.”



Hours after the actress shared her thoughts on Instagram, 'Shang-Chi' actor Simu Liu tweeted about people whose opinions are not rooted in science.



“I lost my grandparents to COVID last year. They were still waiting for their vaccines. I'm fortunate to have been double-vaccinated and boosted when I got COVID 2 weeks ago. Felt like a cold. The media needs to stop spotlighting opinions that are not rooted in facts or science.”



"As a @UNICEFCanada ambassador I have seen the organization's efforts to deliver vaccines to underprivileged families around the world. It's a reminder of how lucky we are to be living in places where vaccine delivery and storage are not an issue. Please, PLEASE appreciate that," the actor further wrote.

Actor David Dastmalchian, who played the character of Abner Krill/Polka-Dot Man in 'The Suicide Squad' seem to have echoes Simu Liu's thoughts as he too tweeted, "It’s so unfortunate when people with a large platform use that platform to share irresponsible things."



Evangeline Lilly had shared a long post as she had shared photos from the site. Stating that "nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will" the actress wrote, "I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing. I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of: violent attack, arrest or detention without trial, loss of employment, homelessness, starvation, loss of education, alienation from loved ones, excommunication from society and under any threat whatsoever.”



She added, “This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems. I was pro-choice before COVID and I am still pro-choice today.”



Many on the comment section of the post slammed the actress for her stand while others tried reason that she was not anti-vaccine but against the mandate.