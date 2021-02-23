Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers: 'We've been engaged for a while'

It's finally confirmed! Shailene Woodley has confirmed that she is engaged to Aaron Rodgers.



The 29-year-old actress appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Monday night where she joked that she never thought she'd grow up to marry someone who "throws balls for a living". Rodgers is the quarterback for Green Bay Packers.



"Yes, we are engaged," Woodley told Fallon. "But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny. Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.' "



The 'Big Little Lies' star admitted that she was yet to watch her fiance play in a game as due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic live sporting events have been limited.



"I still have never been to a football game because we met during this wacky, wacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in. So, I have yet to go to a football game," she said. Woodly revealed that before she met Rodgers, she'd "never seen one football game before."



"I don't know him as a football guy," Woodley continued. "I know him as like the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy! That's the dude I know. He just happens to be very good at sports."



Woodley's engagement confirmation comes weeks after the sportstar made the surprise announcement during the virtual NFL Honors broadcast on February 6.



"They are very happy together," the source said. "It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?"

