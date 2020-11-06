Sean Connery was a 'great kisser' reveals Bond girl Barbara Carrera

Days after Sean Connery breathed his last, his co-stars and friends are still reminiscing about the time they spent working with the legendary actor. Now, former Bond girl Barbara Carrera has shared her fond memories with the Scottish actor.



Carrera featured alongside Connery in 1983's 'Never Say Never Again'. In an interview to Fox News, she spoke fondly about the veteran and called him a 'great kisser'.



"He was absolutely a great kisser," the 74-year-old said. "Everything that has been said about him is true."



"But he was also a gentleman," she continued. "And you knew his wife was on set at all moments. He was very vigilant. So the idea of stealing kisses did not occur to us. But the scene was so sacred, so pure. It was so special to me."



The actress though states filming the kissing scene was not easy.



"I remember were filming our kissing scene,” recalled Carrera. “We looked up and there was Micheline (the actor's wife) staring right back at us. It took us right out of the scene. So, Sean had her taken off the set. We laughed about that a lot after filming was long over. Micheline had a great sense of humor about the whole thing.”



The actress was keen to work with Connery even if it meant for a small role. She claims she was offered to star in 1983's 'Octopussy' which featured Roger Moore as the famous spy. But she heard that Connery was to make a comeback as 007 agent and hence turn down the part to feature in 'Never Say Never Again'.



Interestingly, Connery had sworn off Bond films but made a comeback to the hit franchise in 1983 due to the off-beat script that was offered to him in 'Never Say Never Again'.