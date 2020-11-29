Sci-fi drama 'Utopia' cancelled by Amazon months after one season

The science-fiction drama 'Utopia' is done after season 1. Amazon Prime video cancelled drama after premiering season 1 a few months back.

The show is an adaptation of the 2013 British drama of the same name, the show was hailed from 'Gone Girl' author Gillian Flynn.



The series starring John Cusack, Sasha Lane and Rainn Wilson was released in September 25 on Prime Video, and was based a group of young adults, who meet online, get hold of Utopia, a cult underground comic book, which not only pins them as a target of a shadowy organization but also burdens them with the dangerous task of saving the world.

Earlier, Flynn revealed that she started working on the project almost seven years ago, sharing how she adapted it from the U.K. version.



''My idea was to not only Americanize it — and deal with things that are resonant to Americans in a lot of ways — but to also make things gritty and dirty and nasty in a very realistic way,'' she said. ''Whereas [Dennis Kelly, the U.K. show’s writer] took his cue from the graphic novels themselves, I took my cue more from the ’70s paranoia thrillers that I love.''

The eight-episode series got lukewarm reviews despite being based on the epidemic and was released at the same time when the entire world is facing COVID-19 pandemic.



'Utopia' Season 1 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.