Scarlett Johansson to receive Generation Award At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Scarlett Johansson will receive the Generation Award from the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The Generation Award celebrates actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names.

Scarlett joins the previous recipients Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Jamie Foxx, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Mike Myers.

Additional Generation Award honorees include Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler, Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon.

Disney’s WandaVision leads nominations with five for categories including best show, best performance in a show and best villain. ‘Emily in Paris’, ‘The Boys’, ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ are also in contention.