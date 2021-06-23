Scarlett Johansson to receive American Cinematheque honour

Scarlett Johansson will be honoured this November with American Cinematheque Award.

She will be awarded on the 35th year of the award during the organization’s gala at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. She will join a list of prior honorees that includes Spike Lee, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Jodie Foster, Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Eddie Murphy, Charlize Theron, Reese Witherspoon, Denzel Washington, Steve Martin, Samuel L. Jackson and many others.

“Scarlett Johansson’s career embodies the essence of the American Cinematheque Award,” stated board chair Rick Nicita. “Her immense talent has shone brightly from her movie debut as a child through her emergence as a megastar of blockbusters. She has acted in adventurous independent films with cutting-edge directors. She has starred in the most commercial of franchises. She has taken leading roles and supporting roles in movies budgeted big and small. Whenever she graces the screen with her luminous presence, the audience knows that they will see a dedicated artist at the height of her powers.”

Meanwhile, Scarlett is prepping for the July 9 global launch of ‘Black Widow’. It will be a standalone film on the Marvel character Natasha Romanoff.