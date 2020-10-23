Scarlett Johansson to produce and star in 'Bride'

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson is set to produce and star in ‘Bride’. It will be a “gender-bending” film from Apple and A24.

The film will be directed by Sebastián Lelio, who has helmed female-fronted films like the Oscar-winning ‘A Fantastic Woman’, ‘Disobedience’ and’ Gloria’. It is being penned by Lelio along with Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.

The film’s plot follows a woman created to be an ideal wife — the singular obsession of a brilliant entrepreneur. When she rejects her creator, she’s forced to flee her confined existence, confronting a world that sees her as a monster. It is on the run that she finds her true identity, her surprising power, and the strength to remake herself as her own creation.

The film is now on the theatrical docket for May 7, 2021.