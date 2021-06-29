Scarlett Johansson says bidding farewell to her 'Black Widow' character is a bittersweet experience

Scarlett Johansson is bidding goodbye to her popular character 'Black Widow'. The actress appeared recently on a TV Show where she revealed that the upcoming Marvel film 'Black Widow' will be her last outing playing the character on screen.



Terming the end to the long association as 'bittersweet', Scarlett said, "I`ve had an incredible decade working with my Marvel family. I`m going to miss not seeing them every 18 months or two years, like that kind of milestones I always really look forward to."



The actress spoke on the show 'Good Morning America' and said, "But I feel really proud of this film and I think it`s great to go out on a high note. This movie is so different from any other Marvel film that we`ve done so far, so yeah... like I said, it`s bittersweet."



The actor, who played Natasha Romanoff in the much-loved Marvel movie, was first introduced as Black Widow in the 2010`s `Iron Man 2` and the last time she reprised her role was in 2019`s `Avengers: Endgame` where her character died.



The stand alone film 'Black Widow' will go back in time and explore more about the character's origin. The film was scheduled to release in 2020 but got delayed due to the pandemic. It will release on July 9.



Johansson, in her earlier interviews, had also spoken about how her husband- Saturday Night Live comedian- Colin Jost avoids all spoilers about `Black Widow` as "he wants to be surprised", adding that he didn`t even want to know who was on set.



"I always tell people that... I`m like, `You don`t really want to know. There`s so few surprises these days, just have the patience and sit through the movie, and enjoy the ride and this movie is definitely full of a lot of surprises for sure," Johansson said in an interview.



The Marvel actor previously told that she has to make sure about giving `spolier alerts` to Jost before they start practising her lines for the movie.



Johansson said, "Of course he wants to know, `How was your day?`, but as soon as it would bleed into, `Can you read the scene with (me)?` he was like, `Am I gonna get any spoilers or like ... ?` He wanted to know `spoiler alert` before we read lines together."



The much anticipated Marvel flick was supposed to hit the big screens on April 30 in India, and May 1, 2020, in the US but due to the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic it got delayed several times. `Black Widow` has Johansson reprising her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh is starring as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz will be Melina.



Johansson has played Black Widow, a major role in seven Marvel movies, tracking her evolution from a morally dubious Russian assassin to a world-saving Avenger.



In the upcoming film, pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.



What`s even more interesting is that viewers will witness the new Marvel villain, Taskmaster.The movie, helmed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, will hit the theatres and will be available to be stream on Disney+ Premier on July 9.

