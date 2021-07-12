Scarlett Johansson reveals how Marvel boss Kevin Feige told her about Black Widow's death

Scarlett Johansson remembers when Marvel boss Kevin Feige called her and sounded nervous before he broke the news of her character’s death. Natasha Romanoff had died in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ amid a shocking response from fans.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1, Scarlett Johansson recalled the conversation with the president of Marvel Studios about the end of the line for her character and why it was important it happened.

“Kevin Feige called me, our boss at Marvel; I think he was nervous to tell me and sad about it, saying something along the lines of, ‘We all expected that there would have to be some big sacrifices,'” she said.

In ‘Endgame’, Natasha sacrifices herself in order for Hawkeye to retrieve the Soul Stone on Vormir. She said, “It didn’t surprise me that that was a choice that Nat would have made. I knew that she had to feel at peace with that decision and that she was doing it out of love. It had to feel like she was resolved in that decision and that decision was hers. And that it wasn’t something that was happening to her because so much of her life has happened to her.”

Meanwhile, you can watch Scarlett Johansson in action as Black Widow in a solo film released in theatres and Disney+ premiere. The film is yet to release in India.