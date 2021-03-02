San Diego comic-con will be virtual for 2021

The San Diego Convention Center will not see fans thronging the place for annual Comic-Con celebrations as the organisers has announced a virtual event amid the pandemic.

Comic-Con International announced Monday that the upcoming con will be virtual. According to the announcement, the event will take place July 23-25 and will be a free, three-day Comic-Con.

While the main event will be virtual, organisers do plan on having a smaller, in-person event in San Diego for November. It is expected that Comic-Con 2022 will be in-person in the month of July.

The statement read: "The past several months have taken a great toll on both families and friends, and we hope this effort is a small move toward a return to gathering as a community to not only celebrate popular art, but also friendship, education, and the enduring spirit of the fandom that is so much a part of Comic-Con.”

They added, "While we lament the postponement of the in-person Comic-Con, our commitment to this community of fans and our celebration of comics and the related popular arts endures as an important part of who we are."