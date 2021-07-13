Sacha Baron Cohen sues company for using his 'Borat' image to sell cannabis

Sacha Baron Cohen has filed a lawsuit against Solar Therapeutics for copyright infringement.

He has sued them for false advertising and misappropriation of his right of publicity over a Massachusetts interstate billboard showing his famous character from the film ‘Borat’ giving a thumbs up and exclaiming, “It’s Nice!”

In the lawsuit, Sacha Baron Cohen’s lawyer wrote, “By use of the Billboard, the Defendants falsely have conveyed to the public that Mr. Baron Cohen has endorsed their products and is affiliated with their business. To the contrary, Mr. Baron Cohen never has used cannabis in his life. He never would participate in an advertising campaign for cannabis, for any amount of money.”

Sacha in fact notes that he has never taken any such brand deal despite getting several. He said if he would have, it would have undermined his credibility as an actor and social activist.

After Baron Cohen’s lawyer sent a cease-and-desist letter, the company said the billboard had been taken down but it has declined to compensate Cohen for the unauthorized use of his image and that of his famous alter ego.