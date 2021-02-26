Sacha Baron Cohen officially retires from playing 'Borat': It got too dangerous

British actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen recently revealed that he`s retiring from his controversial character of Borat Sagdiyev, as portraying it "got too dangerous".



According to People magazine, the 49-year-old actor said that he will not be continuing on with his character for another film in the `Borat` franchise. Cohen said, "It got too dangerous, there were a couple of times I had to put on a bulletproof vest to go and shoot a scene, and you don`t want to do that too many times in your life. I was pretty lucky to get out this time, so no, I`m not doing it again. I`m going to stay with the scripted stuff."

Sacha Baron Cohen says he won't return as Borat: He's locked away in cupboard



Elaborating on his decision to end the films, Baron-Cohen admitted that he gets little to no sleep ahead of shooting scenes that put his life in harm`s way, like when he attended a far-right rally in the sequel.



He explained, "The night before something like that -- that rally -- you`re trying to go through everything that can go wrong. In a normal scene like what we`re doing, we`re trying to make sure, `How do I make sure my performance is real? Have I done my research? How do I make sure the accent`s perfect?` In this one you`re going, `Okay, if a bunch of guys with guns come from that side of the stage, have I got a way to get out? What happens if someone shoots me? What if a bunch of people start shooting me?`"



Baron Cohen starred in 2006`s Borat as the fictional Kazakhstani journalist who travels throughout the US to make a documentary. The film features real-life interactions with Americans. He reprised the character for the 2020 sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which also features Maria Bakalova as his daughter Tutar.